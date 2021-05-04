Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Issued By KeyCorp

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for TriMas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

TriMas stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. TriMas has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,574,000 after acquiring an additional 90,707 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TriMas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,095,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 110,197 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after acquiring an additional 157,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $27,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 21,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $680,441.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,806 shares in the company, valued at $572,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $810,995.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,491,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

