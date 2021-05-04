Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Noodles & Company Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $12.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,237.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,460 shares of company stock worth $177,349 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

