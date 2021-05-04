Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Boosted by Desjardins

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$145.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.