Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,123,494 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

