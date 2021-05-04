Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Issued By KeyCorp

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $127.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.62 and its 200 day moving average is $97.06. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $2,349,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Oshkosh by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.