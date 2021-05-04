Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Raised by Analyst

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

TER has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Shares of TER opened at $124.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.07. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teradyne by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after acquiring an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after acquiring an additional 97,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 80.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,567,000 after acquiring an additional 696,575 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Teradyne by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,857,000 after acquiring an additional 363,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,613 shares of company stock worth $21,656,282. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

