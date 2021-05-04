Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Reduced by Analyst

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MA. Truist boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.26.

NYSE MA opened at $379.40 on Monday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $263.01 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.49 and a 200-day moving average of $346.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,123 shares of company stock valued at $172,961,649. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

