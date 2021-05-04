Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Increased by Northcoast Research

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for JELD-WEN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

JELD stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

