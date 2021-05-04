Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$363.00 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ELD. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.84.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$13.06 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$10.43 and a 52 week high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 21.77.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$100,879.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,240 shares in the company, valued at C$515,067.84. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,282 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total transaction of C$47,287.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$611,432.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,880 shares of company stock worth $186,504.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

