Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Boosted by Scotiabank

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%.

EMN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

NYSE:EMN opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $119.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average of $103.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $210,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 47,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

