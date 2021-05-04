Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Reduced by Truist Securiti

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CONE. Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $71.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -274.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

