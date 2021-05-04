Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Baxter International Inc. Lowered by SVB Leerink (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Baxter International in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

NYSE:BAX opened at $86.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after acquiring an additional 401,586 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,213 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

