Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Discovery, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Discovery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

DISCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $36.12 on Monday. Discovery has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

