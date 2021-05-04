Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,443 shares of company stock worth $779,944. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Comerica by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $8,092,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

