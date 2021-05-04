Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Reduced by Analyst

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $52.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 100,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $539,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.