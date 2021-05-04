Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PBH. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$129.00.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$121.23 on Monday. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$74.84 and a twelve month high of C$123.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.33. The firm has a market cap of C$5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

