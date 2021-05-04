Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.01 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102.80 ($1.34). Approximately 196,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 463,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.20 ($1.36).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Purplebricks Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £315.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.67.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

