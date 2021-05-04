Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Down to $19.88

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.88, but opened at $19.09. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 53 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLSE shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $493.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

