Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $300.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PSA. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.13.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $3.13 on Monday, hitting $278.03. The company had a trading volume of 611,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $172.11 and a twelve month high of $282.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.74 and a 200-day moving average of $236.34.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

