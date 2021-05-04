Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $300.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on PSA. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.13.
Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $3.13 on Monday, hitting $278.03. The company had a trading volume of 611,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $172.11 and a twelve month high of $282.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.74 and a 200-day moving average of $236.34.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
