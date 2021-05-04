Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Increased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

