Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Short Interest Update

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.03. Prudential Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 520.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,288 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 29,244 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

