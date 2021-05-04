Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.87. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.
Read More: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.