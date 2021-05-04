ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

PRQR stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.73.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

