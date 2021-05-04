Propy (PRO) Price Reaches $1.86 on Exchanges

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Propy coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00003300 BTC on major exchanges. Propy has a total market capitalization of $130.47 million and $2.60 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Propy has traded up 148.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00072258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.71 or 0.00884243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,602.04 or 0.09932799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00100485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Propy Profile

PRO is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official website is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

