Project Inverse 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $396,206.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $396,206.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00064945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.00265618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $636.02 or 0.01180556 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00031134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.47 or 0.00728484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,299.84 or 1.00789260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,949,995 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars.

