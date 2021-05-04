Probity Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

