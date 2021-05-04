Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $825.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $832.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $778.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $718.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,499 shares of company stock valued at $10,408,036. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

