Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
BLK stock opened at $825.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $832.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $778.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $718.66.
In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,499 shares of company stock valued at $10,408,036. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
