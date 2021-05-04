Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New $387,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 153.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 162,471 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 281,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

KMI stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 345.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

