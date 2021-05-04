Probity Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.