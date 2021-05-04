Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,802 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,973,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

