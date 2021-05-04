Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 44.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 40,244 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

