Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth $430,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWT opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.08. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

CWT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

