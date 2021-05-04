Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 375,846 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after buying an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $102.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Argus raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

