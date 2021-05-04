Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 35,854 Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

NASDAQ PFM opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

