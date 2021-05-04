Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

