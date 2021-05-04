Primo Water (PRMW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Primo Water to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Primo Water has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. On average, analysts expect Primo Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

PRMW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,220,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,726 over the last ninety days. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

