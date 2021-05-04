Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQFT. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Shares of SQFT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 61,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,088. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

