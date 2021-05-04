Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post sales of $75.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.00 million and the lowest is $74.00 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $77.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $299.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $306.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $299.30 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Premier Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

PFC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,616. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.47. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

In related news, EVP Tina Nutter acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Premier Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

