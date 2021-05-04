Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $41.44, but opened at $40.37. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 188 shares.

Specifically, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $183,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,386.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

PRLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prelude Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.