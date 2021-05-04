Power Ledger Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $162.57 million and $5.63 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00079304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00019181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00069297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.41 or 0.00852049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,288.65 or 0.09808643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00099791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00043575 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 439,897,654 coins. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.