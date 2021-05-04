Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Sector Perform Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform overweight rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on POW. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 target price on Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.71.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$36.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$18.79 and a 52-week high of C$36.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.61.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

