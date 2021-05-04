Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Sector Perform Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform overweight rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on POW. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 target price on Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.71.
Shares of POW stock opened at C$36.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$18.79 and a 52-week high of C$36.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.61.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
