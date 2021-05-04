Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) were down 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 25,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,183,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get Porch Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.12.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth $185,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.