Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Update

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAMPF opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

