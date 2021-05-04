Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Plug Power stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 234,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,686,184. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

