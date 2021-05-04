Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.230-1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.50 million.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.
NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.88. 7,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.27.
In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $235,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,816,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $161,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,702 shares of company stock worth $2,055,093. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.