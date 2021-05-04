Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.230-1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.50 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti cut Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.88. 7,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.27.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $235,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,816,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $161,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,702 shares of company stock worth $2,055,093. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

