Playtika (PLTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Playtika to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Playtika has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $573.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.63 million.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72. Playtika has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

