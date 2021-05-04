PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Short Interest Down 25.4% in April

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,700 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 771,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 133.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. 169,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,614. The company has a market cap of $327.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

