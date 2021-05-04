Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 94,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLT stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.22 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

