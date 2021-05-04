Planning Directions Inc. Sells 423 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,822 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.04.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

